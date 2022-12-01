Wednesday, Nov. 30
EAST
Albright 91, Lebanon Valley 73
Army 88, Merchant Marine 57
Assumption 68,...
Wednesday, Nov. 30
EAST
Albright 91, Lebanon Valley 73
Army 88, Merchant Marine 57
Assumption 68, St. Michael’s 67
Bloomfield 73, Nyack 69
Bridgeport 86, Post (Conn.) 66
Bridgewater (Mass.) 81, Mass.-Dartmouth 79
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Cabrini 64, Moravian 62
Caldwell 66, Lincoln (Pa.) 65
Carnegie Mellon 63, Penn State-Erie 52
Catholic 68, Marymount 53
Colby 68, Bowdoin 52
Concord 81, Alderson-Broaddus 66
Connecticut College 81, Coast Guard 63
Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41
Davis & Elkins 77, Wheeling Jesuit 75
DeSales 78, Kings (Pa.) 66
Dominican (NY) 85, Felician 72
Drew 63, Brooklyn College 46
Drexel 64, Lafayette 56
Endicott 78, Salve Regina 73
FDU-Florham 60, Arcadia 59
Fairmont St. 74, Charleston (WV) 61
Farmingdale St. 76, E. Connecticut 74
Fordham 72, Maine 67
Franklin Pierce 68, Le Moyne 63
Geneva 85, Allegheny 69
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
Georgian Court 61, Holy Family 58
Gwynedd-Mercy 55, Goucher 43
Hamilton 87, Alfred St. 71
Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
Hood 102, Stevenson 67
Jefferson 99, Chestnut Hill 63
Kean 80, Ramapo 56
Lehman 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 76
Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70
Marshall 68, Akron 57
Mass.-Boston 81, Rivier 64
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60
Mercy 69, Staten Island 67
Millersville 69, Bowie St. 60
Mount Aloysius 101, Penn College 72
New Haven 81, American International 54
Princeton 92, Cairn 58
Purchast 92, Medgar Evers 85
Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Roger Williams 87, Nichols 67
Rowan 87, College of New Jersey Lions 82
S. Connecticut 59, Pace 52
S. Maine 86, Maine-Farmington 77
S. New Hampshire 70, Adelphi 65
SUNY-Delhi 106, Clarks Summit 79
Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61
Saint Joseph’s 85, Penn 80, OT
Scranton 88, Eastern 82
St. Anselm 66, St. Rose 59
St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64
St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73
St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Dist. of Columbia 78
Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45
Temple 67, La Salle 51
Thiel 82, Bethany (WV) 70
Trinity (Conn.) 76, Springfield 65
UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82
W. New England 75, Suffolk 68
W. Virginia St. 100, Frostburg St. 85
Washington & Jefferson 70, Chatham 69
Wentworth 64, Curry 40
West Liberty 121, WV Wesleyan 54
William Paterson 85, NJ City 79
Wilson College 74, Shenandoah 53
Yale 86, Howard 40
SOUTH
Augusta 80, Catawba 76, OT
Belmont Abbey 83, Southern Wesleyan 67
Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74
Chowan 101, Mount Olive 88
Converse 81, North Greenville 78
Duke 81, Ohio St. 72
E. Michigan 80, FIU 68
ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56
FAU 84, South Alabama 59
Ferrum 87, Lynchburg 74
Florida 102, Florida A&M 62
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53
Florida Southern 88, Eckerd 79
Florida Tech 65, Tampa 59
Francis Marion 89, UNC-Pembroke 76
Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55
George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
Guilford 76, Randolph 49
Hampden-Sydney 71, Averett 67
High Point 84, Elon 70
King (Tenn.) 96, Lees-Mcrae 86
Lipscomb 82, Navy 77
Mary Baldwin 88, Christendom 54
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56
Nova Southeastern 112, Lynn 50
Palm Beach Atlantic 93, Rollins 89
Purdue 79, Florida St. 69
Randolph Macon 66, Va. Wesleyan 49
Rhodes 82, Hendrix 61
Roanoke 78, Bridgewater (Va.) 60
SC-Aiken 72, Coker 47
SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59
Shaw 108, Morris 53
Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40
The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73
UAB 80, Jacksonville 61
UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58
VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74
Washington & Lee 74, E. Mennonite 65
Winston-Salem 84, Johnson & Wales (NC) 57
MIDWEST
Alma 111, Grace Bible 84
Bethany Lutheran 99, Simpson 96
Bluffton 57, Mount St. Joseph 50
Bradley 68, N. Iowa 53
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
Carleton 84, Augsburg 67
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60
Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
DePauw 82, Denison 60
Dubuque 76, Buena Vista 60
Earlham 65, Wabash 57
Heidelberg 99, Baldwin Wallace 83
Illinois Wesleyan 68, Elmhurst 54
Indiana 77, North Carolina 65
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44
Kenyon 58, Muskingum 56
Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
Manchester 86, Defiance 76
Marietta 66, Otterbein 61
Missouri St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 51
N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70
Nebraska 88, Boston College 67
North Central College 73, Carroll (Wis.) 50
North Park 64, Millikin 62
Notre Dame (Ohio) 77, Glenville St. 73
Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52
Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44
Rose-Hulman 69, Fontbonne 58
S. Illinois 80, Evansville 53
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63
St. Olaf 75, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 69
Toledo 90, Richmond 67
Trine 68, Anderson (Ind.) 53
W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78
Wis.-La Crosse 88, Wis.-Whitewater 74
Wittenberg 81, Wilmington (Ohio) 61
Wooster 87, Hiram 73
Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 93, North American 46
Dallas Baptist 58, Midwestern St. 56
Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64
Rice 70, Prairie View 62
S. Nazarene 75, SE Oklahoma 66
St. Leo 76, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 75
TCU 75, Providence 62
Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65
Texas-Tyler 69, Cameron 57
FAR WEST
Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Cal Lutheran 78, La Verne 69
Claremont Mudd 93, Chapman 71
Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71
Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83
New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70
Portland 100, Multnomah 79
Portland St. 114, Portland Bible 31
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82
___
