The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 12:01 am
3 min read
      

Wednesday, Nov. 30

EAST

Albright 91, Lebanon Valley 73

Army 88, Merchant Marine 57

Assumption 68,...

Assumption 68, St. Michael’s 67

Bloomfield 73, Nyack 69

Bridgeport 86, Post (Conn.) 66

Bridgewater (Mass.) 81, Mass.-Dartmouth 79

Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Cabrini 64, Moravian 62

Caldwell 66, Lincoln (Pa.) 65

Carnegie Mellon 63, Penn State-Erie 52

Catholic 68, Marymount 53

Colby 68, Bowdoin 52

Concord 81, Alderson-Broaddus 66

Connecticut College 81, Coast Guard 63

Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41

Davis & Elkins 77, Wheeling Jesuit 75

DeSales 78, Kings (Pa.) 66

Dominican (NY) 85, Felician 72

Drew 63, Brooklyn College 46

Drexel 64, Lafayette 56

Endicott 78, Salve Regina 73

FDU-Florham 60, Arcadia 59

Fairmont St. 74, Charleston (WV) 61

Farmingdale St. 76, E. Connecticut 74

Fordham 72, Maine 67

Franklin Pierce 68, Le Moyne 63

Geneva 85, Allegheny 69

George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

Georgian Court 61, Holy Family 58

Gwynedd-Mercy 55, Goucher 43

Hamilton 87, Alfred St. 71

Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Hood 102, Stevenson 67

Jefferson 99, Chestnut Hill 63

Kean 80, Ramapo 56

Lehman 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 76

Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Marshall 68, Akron 57

Mass.-Boston 81, Rivier 64

Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60

Mercy 69, Staten Island 67

Millersville 69, Bowie St. 60

Mount Aloysius 101, Penn College 72

New Haven 81, American International 54

Princeton 92, Cairn 58

Purchast 92, Medgar Evers 85

Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Roger Williams 87, Nichols 67

Rowan 87, College of New Jersey Lions 82

S. Connecticut 59, Pace 52

S. Maine 86, Maine-Farmington 77

S. New Hampshire 70, Adelphi 65

SUNY-Delhi 106, Clarks Summit 79

Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61

Saint Joseph’s 85, Penn 80, OT

Scranton 88, Eastern 82

St. Anselm 66, St. Rose 59

St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64

St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73

St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Dist. of Columbia 78

Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45

Temple 67, La Salle 51

Thiel 82, Bethany (WV) 70

Trinity (Conn.) 76, Springfield 65

UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82

W. New England 75, Suffolk 68

W. Virginia St. 100, Frostburg St. 85

Washington & Jefferson 70, Chatham 69

Wentworth 64, Curry 40

West Liberty 121, WV Wesleyan 54

William Paterson 85, NJ City 79

Wilson College 74, Shenandoah 53

Yale 86, Howard 40

SOUTH

Augusta 80, Catawba 76, OT

Belmont Abbey 83, Southern Wesleyan 67

Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74

Chowan 101, Mount Olive 88

Converse 81, North Greenville 78

Duke 81, Ohio St. 72

E. Michigan 80, FIU 68

ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56

FAU 84, South Alabama 59

Ferrum 87, Lynchburg 74

Florida 102, Florida A&M 62

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53

Florida Southern 88, Eckerd 79

Florida Tech 65, Tampa 59

Francis Marion 89, UNC-Pembroke 76

Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55

George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

Guilford 76, Randolph 49

Hampden-Sydney 71, Averett 67

High Point 84, Elon 70

King (Tenn.) 96, Lees-Mcrae 86

Lipscomb 82, Navy 77

Mary Baldwin 88, Christendom 54

Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

Miami 68, Rutgers 61

NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56

Nova Southeastern 112, Lynn 50

Palm Beach Atlantic 93, Rollins 89

Purdue 79, Florida St. 69

Randolph Macon 66, Va. Wesleyan 49

Rhodes 82, Hendrix 61

Roanoke 78, Bridgewater (Va.) 60

SC-Aiken 72, Coker 47

SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59

Shaw 108, Morris 53

Tennessee 76, McNeese St. 40

The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73

UAB 80, Jacksonville 61

UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58

VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65

W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74

Washington & Lee 74, E. Mennonite 65

Winston-Salem 84, Johnson & Wales (NC) 57

MIDWEST

Alma 111, Grace Bible 84

Bethany Lutheran 99, Simpson 96

Bluffton 57, Mount St. Joseph 50

Bradley 68, N. Iowa 53

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

Carleton 84, Augsburg 67

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47

DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

DePauw 82, Denison 60

Dubuque 76, Buena Vista 60

Earlham 65, Wabash 57

Heidelberg 99, Baldwin Wallace 83

Illinois Wesleyan 68, Elmhurst 54

Indiana 77, North Carolina 65

Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44

Kenyon 58, Muskingum 56

Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56

Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70

Manchester 86, Defiance 76

Marietta 66, Otterbein 61

Missouri St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 51

N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

North Central College 73, Carroll (Wis.) 50

North Park 64, Millikin 62

Notre Dame (Ohio) 77, Glenville St. 73

Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52

Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44

Rose-Hulman 69, Fontbonne 58

S. Illinois 80, Evansville 53

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

St. Olaf 75, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 69

Toledo 90, Richmond 67

Trine 68, Anderson (Ind.) 53

W. Illinois 86, S. Indiana 78

Wis.-La Crosse 88, Wis.-Whitewater 74

Wittenberg 81, Wilmington (Ohio) 61

Wooster 87, Hiram 73

Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 93, North American 46

Dallas Baptist 58, Midwestern St. 56

Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64

Rice 70, Prairie View 62

S. Nazarene 75, SE Oklahoma 66

St. Leo 76, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 75

TCU 75, Providence 62

Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65

Texas-Tyler 69, Cameron 57

FAR WEST

Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Cal Lutheran 78, La Verne 69

Claremont Mudd 93, Chapman 71

Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83

New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70

Portland 100, Multnomah 79

Portland St. 114, Portland Bible 31

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M-CC 82

___

Top Stories