Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.

McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.

Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.

