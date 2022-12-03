On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Conway’s 28 points help VMI take down Navy 80-72

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Sean Conway had 28 points in VMI’s 80-72 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Conway also had five rebounds for the Keydets (3-6). Tyler Houser added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds. Devin Butler shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Midshipmen (5-3) were led by...

READ MORE

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Sean Conway had 28 points in VMI’s 80-72 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Conway also had five rebounds for the Keydets (3-6). Tyler Houser added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds. Devin Butler shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Midshipmen (5-3) were led by Austin Inge, who posted 21 points. Tyler Nelson added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Navy. Patrick Dorsey also had 10 points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories