Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Corbett puts up 20, Denver downs Houston Christian 93-83

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver’s 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Brycen Long led the way for the Huskies (1-7) with 28 points. Andrew King...

READ MORE

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver’s 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Brycen Long led the way for the Huskies (1-7) with 28 points. Andrew King added 11 points and four assists.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories