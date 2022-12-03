On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cornish nets 18, Dartmouth tops Bakersfield 79-54

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish scored 18 points as Dartmouth beat CSU Bakersfield 79-54 on Saturday.

Cornish was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Big Green (4-5). Dusan Neskovic scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Demilade Adelekun shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to...

READ MORE

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish scored 18 points as Dartmouth beat CSU Bakersfield 79-54 on Saturday.

Cornish was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Big Green (4-5). Dusan Neskovic scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Demilade Adelekun shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Roadrunners (4-4) with 20 points. Kaleb Higgins added nine points for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Ugnius Jarusevicius finished with eight points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News