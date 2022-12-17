On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Coward propels Eastern Washington past UC Davis 79-68

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 6:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68 on Saturday night.

Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4). Ty Johnson added 12 points. Christian Anigwe had eight points and two blocks.

___

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68 on Saturday night.

Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4). Ty Johnson added 12 points. Christian Anigwe had eight points and two blocks.

___

        Insight by Workday: Agencies are reengineering their recruitment, hiring and retention strategies to find, nab and keep a broad spectrum of STEM-smart employees. Download this executive briefing to get a peek at efforts underway at DHA, HHS, Justice, NSF, Space Force, State and VA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories