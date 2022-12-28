Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans

Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas. Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed. The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will... READ MORE

Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.

Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed.

The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys.

The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.

Dallas is a 10 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a layup.

COWBOYS, 30-13

New York Jets (minus 2 1/2) at Seattle

Mike White returns to try to rescue the season for the Jets (7-8). The Seahawks (7-8) are still battling for a playoff spot, too. Seattle is a tough place to play for a quarterback making his seventh career start.

UPSET SPECIAL: SEAHAWKS, 20-19

Miami (plus 2 1/2) at New England

Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and the Dolphins (8-7) have lost four straight. The Patriots (7-8) were a fumble inside the 5 away from beating the Bengals last week.

BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-17

Minnesota (plus 3) at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (7-8) are making an improbable push for the playoffs. The Vikings (12-3) have won an NFL-record 11 games by one score. Their only double-digit victory came over the Packers in Week 1.

PACKERS, 27-23

Carolina (plus 3) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady already lost to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has a shot to lead the Panthers (6-9) to an NFC South title starting with a win over the Buccaneers (7-8). Tampa Bay has to stop Carolina’s run to give Brady and an underachieving offense a shot.

BUCCANEERS, 20-16

Cleveland (plus 1 1/2) at Washington

The Commanders (7-7-1) are turning to Carson Wentz to get them to the playoffs.

COMMANDERS, 23-20

New Orleans (plus 6 1/2) at Philadelphia

The banged-up Eagles (13-2) are one win away from securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Gardner Minshew almost beat the Cowboys, but losing Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson to injury was more costly than losing that game.

EAGLES, 27-16

Arizona (plus 3 1/2) at Atlanta

J.J. Watt’s next-to-last game could be a nightmare for Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder.

FALCONS, 20-17

Jacksonville (minus 4 1/2) at Houston

Like the Titans, the Jaguars have to prioritize health over winning. Win or lose, Jacksonville plays for the AFC South next week.

JAGUARS, 23-20

Chicago (plus 5 1/2) at Detroit

The Lions (7-8) couldn’t stop the run against the Panthers and now face Justin Fields with their playoff hopes on the line.

LIONS, 30-23

Denver (plus 13 1/2) at Kansas City

The Chiefs (12-3) can slide into the No. 1 seed with help from the Bengals. The Broncos are a disaster.

CHIEFS, 31-10

Indianapolis (plus 5 1/2) at New York Giants

Nick Foles can’t play any worse this week for the Colts. The Giants (8-6-1) aim to lock up a wild-card spot.

GIANTS, 22-20

San Francisco (minus 6) at Las Vegas

Brock Purdy and the 49ers (11-4) have a shot at the No. 2 seed.

49ERS, 26-17

Los Angeles Rams (plus 6 1/2) at Los Angeles Chargers

The battle for Los Angeles with two teams headed in opposite directions.

CHARGERS, 27-17

Pittsburgh (plus 3) at Baltimore

The Ravens (10-5) need Lamar Jackson to have any chance in the playoffs. They still can win the AFC North.

RAVENS, 17-16

Buffalo (minus 1 1/2) at Cincinnati

There’s plenty at stake in a potential preview of the AFC championship game. Josh Allen and the Bills (12-3) want to hold onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Joe Burrow and the Bengals (11-4) have won seven in a row.

BILLS, 27-24

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 10-6 Against spread: 6-10.

Season: Straight up: 147-92. Against spread: 119-115-5.

Thursday: Straight up: 12-6. Against spread: 8-10.

Monday: Straight up: 10-7. Against spread: 8-9.

Best Bet: Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 9-7.

Upset Special: Straight up: 5-11. Against spread: 7-8-1.

