Darthard leads Utah Valley past Northern Arizona 80-75 in OT

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 7:02 pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aziz Bandaogo scored six points in overtime and Le’Tre Darthard hit four clutch free throws in the extra period as Utah Valley knocked off Northern Arizona, 80-75 on Saturday.

Jalen Cone pulled Northern Arizona even at 68-68 with 1:27 left and both teams missed a chance to win the game in regulation, but Bandaogo threw down a dunk to put the Wolverines in front to start the overtime period, drew a...

Darthard scored 16 points and added seven rebounds for the Wolverines (6-4). Trey Woodbury scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Bandaogo shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks (4-8) were led by Cole, who recorded 29 points and four assists. Xavier Fuller added 13 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. In addition, Carson Towt had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

