On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Darthard scores 25, Utah Valley defeats Long Beach St. 88-78

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard had 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Darthard was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 11 from distance) for the Wolverines (4-4). Trey Woodbury added 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Justin Harmon recorded 19 points...

READ MORE

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard had 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Darthard was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 11 from distance) for the Wolverines (4-4). Trey Woodbury added 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Justin Harmon recorded 19 points and shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Tobias Rotegaard finished with 16 points for the Beach (4-4). Long Beach State also got 13 points, four assists and three steals from Joel Murray. Tone Hunter also had 13 points and five assists.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News