Davidson lifts Belmont to 83-79 win over Chattanooga in OT

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 4:31 pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson scored 13 of his 23 points in overtime spark Belmont to an 83-79 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.

Davidson was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line for the Bruins (7-5). Cade Tyson added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Drew Friberg shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish...

Davidson was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line for the Bruins (7-5). Cade Tyson added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Drew Friberg shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jake Stephens led the Mocs (8-4) with 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, three steals and five blocks. Stephens hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to send the game to overtime tied at 68. Jamal Johnson added 14 points for Chattanooga. Dalvin White also had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Mocs had a six-game win streak end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

