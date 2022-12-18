Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Degenhart lead Boise State over Oakland 77-57

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State’s 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night.

Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight.

Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland has lost seven in a row.

Boise State entered halftime...

READ MORE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State’s 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night.

Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight.

Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland has lost seven in a row.

Boise State entered halftime up 31-24.

        Insight by Workday: Agencies are reengineering their recruitment, hiring and retention strategies to find, nab and keep a broad spectrum of STEM-smart employees. Download this executive briefing to get a peek at efforts underway at DHA, HHS, Justice, NSF, Space Force, State and VA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|25 Secure Access Service Edge with Prisma...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories