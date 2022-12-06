Trending:
Deloney has 17 as Vermont takes down Dartmouth 68-52

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aaron Deloney had 17 points in Vermont’s 68-52 win against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

Deloney had five rebounds for the Catamounts (5-7). Dylan Penn scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 13 from the floor. Sam Alamutu recorded eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

Dame Adelekun led the way for the Big Green (4-6) with 17 points. Romeo Myrthil added nine points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

