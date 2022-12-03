On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dibba’s 12 lead Abilene Christian over Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 12 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Arlington Baptist 88-42 on Saturday.

Dibba shot 5 of 7 from the field for the Wildcats (5-4). Cameron Steele scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Airion Simmons went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Gage Hulse led the Patriots (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Da’vione...

READ MORE

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 12 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Arlington Baptist 88-42 on Saturday.

Dibba shot 5 of 7 from the field for the Wildcats (5-4). Cameron Steele scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Airion Simmons went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Gage Hulse led the Patriots (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Da’vione Stafford added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. In addition, Demarea Julius had eight points and two steals.

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News