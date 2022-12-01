Trending:
Dolan puts up 15 as Cornell defeats Delaware 74-67

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:22 pm
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Greg Dolan’s 15 points helped Cornell defeat Delaware 74-67 on Thursday night.

Dolan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (6-1). Nazir Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Max Watson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Big Red.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two blocks for Delaware. In addition, Christian Ray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

