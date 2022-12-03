On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Donaldson’s 16 helps E. Illinois beat D-III Blackburn 93-43

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Donaldson’s 16 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Blackburn 93-43 on Saturday night.

Donaldson added five assists for the Panthers (2-7). Kyle Thomas scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Sincere Malone finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Division-III Beavers with nine points. Blackburn also got eight points from Izayah...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Donaldson’s 16 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Blackburn 93-43 on Saturday night.

Donaldson added five assists for the Panthers (2-7). Kyle Thomas scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Sincere Malone finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Division-III Beavers with nine points. Blackburn also got eight points from Izayah Talmadge. In addition, Eliot Harrison II had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News