Duncan’s 15 help Vermont take down Colgate 73-72

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 2:22 pm
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Robin Duncan’s 15 points helped Vermont defeat Colgate 73-72 on Saturday.

Aaron Deloney made two free throws to give Vermont a 73-69 lead with 10 seconds remaining. Colgate’s Oliver Lynch-Daniels hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to go before Vermont was able to run out the clock.

Duncan added nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (6-7). Matt Veretto scored 14 points, with four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds. Deloney made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

The Raiders (6-6) were led by Keegan Records, who posted 22 points and three blocks. Tucker Richardson added 17 points and two steals for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

