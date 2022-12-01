Trending:
Duncan’s 18 help Vermont take down NVU-Lyndon 101-63

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:22 pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Robin Duncan had 18 points in Vermont’s 101-63 win against NVU-Lyndon on Thursday night.

Duncan also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (3-7). Aaron Deloney scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five steals. TJ Hurley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Mondwell Bukle finished with 23 points, six rebounds and...

Mondwell Bukle finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Antonio Carlisle added 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories