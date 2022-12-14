Trending:
Dunn scores 19, Campbell downs William Peace 97-58

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 8:12 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Devon Dunn scored 19 points to help Campbell defeat William Peace 97-58 on Wednesday night.

Dunn shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (5-5). Jay Pal scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Ricky Clemons was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Michael Dulin finished with 16 points for...

Michael Dulin finished with 16 points for the Pacers. Tyler Parton added 12 points and Tim Pettiford had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

