Durugordon has 24, Austin Peay beats Tennessee State 77-61

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:27 pm
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Durugordon’s 24 points helped Austin Peay defeat Tennessee State 77-61 on Saturday night.

Durugordon also had six rebounds for the Governors (4-5). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 19 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Cameron Copeland shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jr. Clay added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Tennessee State. In addition, David Acosta finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

