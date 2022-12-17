On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Eastern Illinois beats IUPUI 70-59

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 2:42 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 27 points as Eastern Illinois beat IUPUI 70-59 on Saturday.

Rose Jr. added seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (3-9). Caleb Donaldson was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jermaine Hamlin shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Vincent Brady II led the Jaguars (2-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Chris Osten added 15 points for IUPUI. In addition, Jlynn Counter had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

