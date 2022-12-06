Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ejim’s 32 points send No. 22 Gonzaga women past Queens

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points shooting 13 for 17 and No. 22 Gonzaga put away Queens in the second quarter and went on to a 73-49 win on Tuesday night.

The Royals led 17-16 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs took control with a 12-0 run to start the second. The Zags outscored Queens 21-6 in the quarter with Ejim scoring 13.

Ejim was 8 for 9 from...

READ MORE

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points shooting 13 for 17 and No. 22 Gonzaga put away Queens in the second quarter and went on to a 73-49 win on Tuesday night.

The Royals led 17-16 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs took control with a 12-0 run to start the second. The Zags outscored Queens 21-6 in the quarter with Ejim scoring 13.

Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga led 37-23 at the break.

Gonzaga (8-2) left no doubt when it started the third on a 10-4 run and led 47-27 with 6:04 left in the quarter. A 21-7 third quarter iced it.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

Brynna Maxwell added 16 points for Gonzaga which shot 52.9%.

Adia Brisker scored 25 points and Alexandria Johnson 14 for Queens. The Royals (4-5) have yet to win on the road this season.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories