Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.
The game resumed after a short break.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.