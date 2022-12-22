On Air: Cyber Chat
Faure’s 17 lead Loyola (MD) past Goucher 99-53

The Associated Press
December 22, 2022 9:52 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Alonso Faure scored 17 points as Loyola (MD) beat Goucher 99-53 on Thursday night.

Faure added 13 rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-8). Dave Brown scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Samuel Gibbs recorded 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Jacob Morgan finished with 11 points for the Gophers (0-8). Josh Lichti added 10 points and two steals for Goucher. David Nwankwo also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
