Felton’s 25 lead East Carolina past Campbell 79-69

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 25 points as East Carolina beat Campbell 79-69 on Friday night.

Felton shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Pirates (6-3). Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Jaden Walker went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Joshua Lusane finished with 16 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks for the Fighting Camels...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

