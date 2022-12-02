Trending:
Fernandes’ 18 lead UMass over Harvard 71-68

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:42 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Tafara Gapare drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give UMass the lead and RJ Luis added two free throws with a second left to seal a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night.

Noah Fernandes had 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Minutemen (6-1). T.J. Weeks scored 13 points, going...

Noah Fernandes had 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Minutemen (6-1). T.J. Weeks scored 13 points, going 5 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Wildens Leveque finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Chris Ledlum led the way for the Crimson (6-3) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Harvard also got 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Justice Ajogbor. Chisom Okpara also recorded nine points.

Weeks scored seven points in the first half and UMass went into halftime trailing 34-25. Fernandes’ 15-point second half helped UMass close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories