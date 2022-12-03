On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Fields scores 19, Fairfield cruises past Saint Peter’s 67-55

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 9:57 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 19 points to help Fairfield defeat Saint Peter’s 67-55 on Saturday night.

Fields was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Stags (3-6). Supreme Cook added 11 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Isiah Dasher finished with 15 points for the Peacocks (4-4). Latrell Reid added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Young also had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
