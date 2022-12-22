Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton. McDavid, who scored on the rush with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with... READ MORE

DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton.

McDavid, who scored on the rush with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league.

Janmark’s second goal was an empty-netter with 3:11 to play.

Nugent-Hopkins also had two assists, and Oilers rookie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Roope Hintz, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who were coming off a 3-1-1 Eastern Conference road trip. Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

Foegele one-timed a pass from Leon Draisaitl, whose 55 points this season are second in the NHL to McDavid.

Hintz took a pass from Jason Robertson in the right circle and scored at 14:49 of the first period on a one-timed shot off his left leg hard enough that he lost his balance and landed on his belly.

The Oilers answered 1:11 later on a goal by Janmark, who spent his first five NHL seasons with Dallas and joined Edmonton as a free agent last summer. Klim Kostin skated with the puck behind the Dallas net and slipped a pass across the crease that Janmark tapped in to tie it 1-all.

The Stars needed only 27 seconds of the second period to go ahead 2-1 on Johnston’s rising wrist shot on the rush.

The Oilers again responded quickly, 2:09 later, when Hyman scored 25 seconds into a power play for the NHL’s top-ranked unit.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 8:18 on a shot that deflected off the stick of Dallas’ Ryan Suter.

Seguin’s tip-in on the Stars’ power play at 17:56 tied the score at 3.

Jamie Benn had the secondary assist on Johnston’s goal for his 800th career point.

NOTES: Dallas F Mason Marchment had two assists. … The Stars announced before the game that F Denis Gurianov has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to family reasons. … The Oilers’ fathers are on this trip and toured the Dallas Cowboys’ complex in Frisco not far from the Stars’ headquarters.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Stars: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

