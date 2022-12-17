Ford scores 31, Idaho defeats NW Indian College 125-51

Trending:
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dominique Ford scored 31 points to lead Idaho to a 125-51 victory over Northwest Indian College on Friday night.

Ford sank 12 of 21 shots with seven 3-pointers for the Vandals (5-6). He added seven rebounds. Isaac Jones scored 20 points in 11 minutes, sinking 9 of 11 shots. Michael Hanshaw had a double-double off the bench with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman reserve RJ Walker pitched in with 15 points and nine assists. Freshman reserve Jack Hatten had 10 points and 11 boards. Freshman Nigel Burris scored 17.

Trazil Lane paced the Eagles with 18 points and five rebounds.

The Vandals led 67-22 at halftime.

