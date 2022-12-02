Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Freidel puts up 17 as James Madison defeats E. Kentucky

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 17 points in James Madison’s 97-80 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Friday night.

Freidel had five rebounds for the Dukes (7-2). Terrence Edwards scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Julien Wooden was 7 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels...

READ MORE

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 17 points in James Madison’s 97-80 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Friday night.

Freidel had five rebounds for the Dukes (7-2). Terrence Edwards scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Julien Wooden was 7 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (4-4) with 17 points and three steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points from Isaiah Cozart. Tayshawn Comer also put up 11 points and four assists.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories