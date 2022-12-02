Trending:
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:02 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Imhotep Charter 21, Upper Dublin 14

Pine-Richland 34, Cocalico 12

Class 4A=

Aliquippa 31, Allentown Central Catholic 10

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Crestwood 0

Class 3A=

Belle Vernon 21, Central Martinsburg 17

Class 2A=

Southern Columbia 42, Camp Hill Trinity 7

Westinghouse 26, Steel Valley 7

Class 1A=

Steelton-Highspire 28, Canton 21

Union Area 46, Port Allegany 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories