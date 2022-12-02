Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Imhotep Charter 21, Upper Dublin 14
Pine-Richland 34, Cocalico 12
Class 4A=
Aliquippa 31, Allentown Central Catholic 10
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Crestwood 0
Class 3A=
Belle Vernon 21, Central Martinsburg 17
Class 2A=
Southern Columbia 42, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Westinghouse 26, Steel Valley 7
Class 1A=
Steelton-Highspire 28, Canton 21
Union Area 46, Port Allegany 36
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
