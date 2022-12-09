Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 82, Hancock 35
Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 50
Baltimore Poly 66, Mergenthaler 58
Blake 69, Seneca Valley 60
Brunswick 52, Oakland Southern 50
Centennial 52, Glenelg 46
Damascus 53, Wheaton 44
Dundalk 80, Towson 52
Friends 57, Indian Creek 49
Gaithersburg 94, Watkins Mill 24
Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47
Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, FAET 49
Harford Tech 61, Elkton 54
Havre de Grace 82, Perryville 60
Huntingtown 62, Calvert 41
Kenwood 78, Sparrows Point 34
Liberty 62, Edgewood 59
Long Reach 78, Marriotts Ridge 58
Meade 88, North County 43
Milford Mill 53, Perry Hall 52
Mount Airy, N.C. 76, Washington Christian Academy 47
New Town 57, Rock Creek Christian Academy 45
Northeast – AA 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Oxon Hill 68, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66
Parkdale 73, Pallotti 61
Patapsco 60, Eastern Tech 42
Reservoir 74, River Hill 63
Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 77, Barrie 36
Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37
South River 55, Harwood Southern 40
St. Mary’s 64, Chapelgate 54
St. Raymond, N.Y. 69, Archbishop Spalding 54
Walkersville 56, Linganore 46
Wilde Lake 68, Atholton 49
Worcester Prep School 43, Gunston Day 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com,
