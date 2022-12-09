Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 9:23 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 82, Hancock 35

Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 50

Baltimore Poly 66, Mergenthaler 58

Blake 69, Seneca Valley 60

Brunswick 52, Oakland Southern 50

Centennial 52, Glenelg 46

Damascus 53, Wheaton 44

Dundalk 80, Towson 52

Friends 57, Indian Creek 49

Gaithersburg 94, Watkins Mill 24

Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47

Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, FAET 49

Harford Tech 61, Elkton 54

Havre de Grace 82, Perryville 60

Huntingtown 62, Calvert 41

Kenwood 78, Sparrows Point 34

Liberty 62, Edgewood 59

Long Reach 78, Marriotts Ridge 58

Meade 88, North County 43

Milford Mill 53, Perry Hall 52

Mount Airy, N.C. 76, Washington Christian Academy 47

New Town 57, Rock Creek Christian Academy 45

Northeast – AA 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

Oxon Hill 68, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66

Parkdale 73, Pallotti 61

Patapsco 60, Eastern Tech 42

Reservoir 74, River Hill 63

Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 77, Barrie 36

Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37

South River 55, Harwood Southern 40

St. Mary’s 64, Chapelgate 54

St. Raymond, N.Y. 69, Archbishop Spalding 54

Walkersville 56, Linganore 46

Wilde Lake 68, Atholton 49

Worcester Prep School 43, Gunston Day 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

