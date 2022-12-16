Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 65, Howard 41

Baltimore City College 86, Baltimore Poly 62

Bel Air 57, Fallston 56

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical....

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 65, Howard 41

Baltimore City College 86, Baltimore Poly 62

Bel Air 57, Fallston 56

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

Bishop McNamara 76, Chantilly, Va. 56

Central 16, Surrattsville 13

Dulaney 90, Towson 24

Dundalk 71, Franklin 35

Frederick 75, North Hagerstown 33

Heritage Academy 77, Hancock 27

Linganore 53, Oakdale 45

Meade 84, Arundel 78

        Read more: Sports News

Middletown 63, Boonsboro 49

Mt. Carmel 54, Loyola 51

Parkville 85, Perry Hall 40

SHABACH! Christian 91, First Love Christian, Pa. 68

Springdale Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 52

St. Andrew’s 59, Chapelgate 47

Thomas Stone 8, St. Charles 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wise 63, Laurel 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories