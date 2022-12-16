Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 65, Howard 41
Baltimore City College 86, Baltimore Poly 62
Bel Air 57, Fallston 56
Bishop McNamara 76, Chantilly, Va. 56
Central 16, Surrattsville 13
Dulaney 90, Towson 24
Dundalk 71, Franklin 35
Frederick 75, North Hagerstown 33
Heritage Academy 77, Hancock 27
Linganore 53, Oakdale 45
Meade 84, Arundel 78
Middletown 63, Boonsboro 49
Mt. Carmel 54, Loyola 51
Parkville 85, Perry Hall 40
SHABACH! Christian 91, First Love Christian, Pa. 68
Springdale Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 52
St. Andrew’s 59, Chapelgate 47
Thomas Stone 8, St. Charles 0
Wise 63, Laurel 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
