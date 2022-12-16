Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 40, Meade 34
Damascus 46, Wootton 38
Richard Montgomery 65, Watkins Mill 9
Severna Park 39, Annapolis 29
South River 45, Broadneck 41
Winston Churchill 79, Wheaton 14
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Perry Hall 52, Parkville 9
Pikesville 60, Randallstown 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.