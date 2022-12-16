Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 9:38 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 40, Meade 34

Damascus 46, Wootton 38

Richard Montgomery 65, Watkins Mill 9

Severna Park 39, Annapolis 29

South River 45, Broadneck 41

Winston Churchill 79, Wheaton 14

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Perry Hall 52, Parkville 9

Pikesville 60, Randallstown 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

