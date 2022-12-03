On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Furman secures 88-76 win over South Carolina State

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 2:52 pm
GREENVILLE, S.C (AP) — Mike Bothwell’s 16 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 88-76 on Saturday.

Bothwell also added six assists for the Paladins (6-2). Marcus Foster added 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Alex Williams was 6 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Raquan Brown added 12 points and three steals for South Carolina State. Rakeim Gary also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories