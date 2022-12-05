Trending:
Gapare scores 15 off bench, UMass beats Albany (NY) 87-73

The Associated Press
December 5, 2022 10:37 pm
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tafara Gapare scored 15 points off of the bench to lead UMass over Albany (NY) 87-73 on Monday night.

Gapare had five steals for the Minutemen (7-1). Isaac Kante was 5 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Keon Thompson recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. The Minutemen prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Great Danes (3-7). Jonathan Beagle added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Albany (NY). In addition, Malik Edmead finished with nine points.

UMass led Albany (NY) 46-21 at the half, with Kante (10 points) their high scorer before the break. UMass was outscored by Albany (NY) in the second half by 11 points, with T.J. Weeks scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

