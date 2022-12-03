On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gates’ 22 lead Holy Cross over CCSU 63-57

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:42 pm
< a min read
      

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night.

Gates had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-6). Simon Wilbar scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nolan Dorsey recorded 12 points.

Kellen Amos finished with 20 points for the Blue Devils (0-9). CCSU got 13 points and two steals...

READ MORE

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night.

Gates had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-6). Simon Wilbar scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nolan Dorsey recorded 12 points.

Kellen Amos finished with 20 points for the Blue Devils (0-9). CCSU got 13 points and two steals from Andre Snoddy. Davonte Sweatman had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Blue Devils’ ninth straight.

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News