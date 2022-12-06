George Mason beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54 on Tuesday night. Oduro also added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (6-4). Ronald Polite scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles, who finished with 12 points. Donchevell Nugent added 10... READ MORE

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54 on Tuesday night.

Oduro also added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (6-4). Ronald Polite scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles, who finished with 12 points. Donchevell Nugent added 10 points and four assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Troy Hupstead finished with nine points.

George Mason carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Oduro led the way with 10 points. George Mason outscored Maryland-Eastern Shore in the second half by 12 points, with Oduro scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

