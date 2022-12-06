Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

George Mason beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54 on Tuesday night.

Oduro also added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (6-4). Ronald Polite scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles, who finished with 12 points. Donchevell Nugent added 10...

READ MORE

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-54 on Tuesday night.

Oduro also added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (6-4). Ronald Polite scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles, who finished with 12 points. Donchevell Nugent added 10 points and four assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Troy Hupstead finished with nine points.

George Mason carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Oduro led the way with 10 points. George Mason outscored Maryland-Eastern Shore in the second half by 12 points, with Oduro scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories