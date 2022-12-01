Trending:
Sports News

Georgia State defeats Middle Georgia State 79-53

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:02 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Jamaine Mann scored 19 points as Georgia State beat Middle Georgia State 79-53 on Thursday night.

Mann added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (5-3). Brenden Tucker added 17 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Evan Johnson shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Maliek Sadler led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 12 points and five steals. DJ Hutchins added 10 points and two steals for Middle Georgia State. In addition, Brice Martin finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories