Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again

CLIFF BRUNT
December 21, 2022 10:41 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three days, 101-98 on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail Blazers on Monday, also in Oklahoma City, to highlight a 35-point performance.

It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid.

Jerami Grant scored 17 points for Portland. Damian Lillard, who entered the game averaging 28.3 points, finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting for the Trail Blazers.

Lillard missed his first six shots and didn’t score until halfway through the second quarter. Still, the Trail Blazers led 54-49 at halftime despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s 18 points.

The Thunder led 99-98 in the closing seconds. Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey rebounded his miss, but Lillard tied him up and forced a jump ball that Portland won. Lillard missed a difficult 18-foot fadeaway, and the Thunder rebounded with 0.9 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left, and Portland couldn’t get a shot off on its final possession.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: C Jusuf Nurkic returned after missing Monday’s game with right calf soreness. … Lillard was issued a technical in the third quarter. He also was called for one on Monday against the Thunder. … F Justice Winslow left the game with a leg injury in the third quarter.

Thunder: Giddey returned after missing two games due to illness. … F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sat out with a sprained right ankle. … Oklahoma City improved to 9-7 at home this season. … Jalen Williams scored 15 points and Lu Dort added 14 for the Thunder.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Thunder: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
