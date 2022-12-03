On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Gill sparks La Salle to 84-81 OT victory over Pennsylvania

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:57 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anwar Gill scored 26 points, including six in overtime, as La Salle defeated Pennsylvania 84-81 on Saturday.

Gill added six rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (4-4). His 3-pointer 48 seconds into overtime gave La Salle the lead for good. Jhamir Brickus was 9 of 12 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) and scored 25. Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Quakers (5-6) were led in scoring by Jordan Dingle, who finished with 37 points. Dingle hit a 3-pointer in the final second of regulation to send it to OT tied at 69. Nick Spinoso added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

