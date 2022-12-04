Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gonzales, Morris lead No. 22 Texas women in rout of Southern

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43 on Sunday.

Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Sirviva Legions led the Jaguars (2-5) with 13 points off the bench.

The Longhorns rolled to a 29-10 lead through the first quarter after making 10 of 14...

READ MORE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43 on Sunday.

Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Sirviva Legions led the Jaguars (2-5) with 13 points off the bench.

The Longhorns rolled to a 29-10 lead through the first quarter after making 10 of 14 shots. They scored 11 points off seven Southern turnovers. Texas went on to lead 46-16 at halftime.

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Longhorns, coming off a 70-65 loss to South Florida, shot 56%, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, and made 21 of 25 free throws. Southern had 27 turnovers, leading to 35 points for Texas.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories