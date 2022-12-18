Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Graham, Shelton lead LMU to 70-59 win over Cleveland State

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 7:22 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59 on Sunday night.

Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points.

Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points. Tujautae Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Lowder scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took a 40-24 lead into halftime.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59 on Sunday night.

Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points.

Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points. Tujautae Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Lowder scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took a 40-24 lead into halftime.

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|25 Secure Access Service Edge with Prisma...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories