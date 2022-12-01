Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

TEACHER LICENSURE

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s State Board of Education backed on Thursday an incremental approach to advance a teacher licensure overhaul that would include higher instructor pay based on performance rather than years of experience. The board voted unanimously for a motion that envisions piloting or testing the new licenses and performance pay program before it could potentially become a statewide initiative. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2 p.m.

SHIPWRECK AUCTION-GOLD RUSH

RENO, Nev. — Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the auction block on Saturday in Reno. For the first time, hundreds of Gold Rush-era artifacts entombed in the S.S. Central America, known as the “Ship of Gold,” will go on public sale. A few of the items from the pre-Civil War steamship, which sank in a hurricane on its way from Panama to New York City, could fetch as much as $1 million. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 970 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

CONGRESS-RAIL STRIKE

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is saying the U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don’t pass legislation this week to avert a freight rail worker strike. The administration is delivering that message personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are meeting with Democratic senators to underscore that rail companies will begin shuttering operations well before a potential strike begins on Dec. 9. Buttigieg tells CNBC a strike “wouldn’t just bring down our rail system. It would really shut down our economy.” By Kevin Freking and Josh Funk. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

THEATER-THE WIZ

NEW YORK — A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway. The revival will be directed by Schele Williams. She tells The Associated Press that it’s a very personal show for her, creating possibilities in her mind as a girl when she saw it. The tour launches in the fall in Baltimore, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, the tour will cross the country before it starts its limited engagement on Broadway in spring 2024. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 480 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— INTERSTATE COLLISION-FOUR DEAD — Delaware authorities say four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway.

SPORTS

BBO–PERRY-OBIT

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using it, died Thursday. He was 84. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKC–T25-RISING VIRGINIA

The starting five is the same, but that’s where comparisons between the Virginia team that has climbed to No. 3 in the Top 25 and last year’s NIT quarterfinalists ends. By Hank Kurz Jr. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 p.m.

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-RADFORD

North Carolina Central plays Radford at Dedmon Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CORNELL-DELAWARE

Cornell plays Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKW–T25-NORTH CAROLINA-INDIANA

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 5 Indiana will try to stay unbeaten when it faces No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Hoosiers guard Grace Berger may not play because of a knee injury, but No. 6 Indiana has won each of its first seven games by at least 12 points. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos. Game starts at 6 p.m. EST.

BKW–T25–NEBRASKA-VIRGINIA TECH

BLACKSBURG, Va. — No. 9 Virginia Tech lloks for its third 7-0 start in seven years under Kenny Brooks as it hosts Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. By Jimmy Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKW–T25-NC STATE-IOWA

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 10 Iowa hosts North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. By John Bohnenkamp. 600 words. Game starts 8:30 p.m. EST.

BKW-T25-MARYLAND-NOTRE DAME

SOUTH BEND, Ind. –Traditional women’s basketball powers Maryland and Notre Dame are schedule to meet Thursday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The unbeaten Fighting Irish have won their first six. The Terrapins have already lost twice this season and are trying to regain their footing at Notre Dame. UPCOMING: 550 words, with photos. Game time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

CAR–NASCAR-SPEED SPORT 1

One of the oldest motorsports publications in the United States has partnered with a network development group to launch a television channel dedicated to racing in 2023. Speed Sport, which began as National Speed Sport News in 1934, announced its deal Thursday with Obsession Media to debut SPEED SPORT 1 next spring. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 400 words. Sent.

FBN–PANTHERS BYE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are still alive in the playoff hunt largely because they have found an identity in their running game behind D’Onta Foreman. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 500 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET

HKN–HURRICANES-BLUES

ST. LOUIS — The Carolina Hurricanes visit the St. Louis Blues. By Warren Mayes. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m. CT.

VIDEO

Lava continues to flow from Mauna Loa eruption

Biden, Macron pledge unity on Ukraine, climate

Prince William, Princess Kate go to basketball game

Bidens, LL Cool J, light National Christmas Tree

AUDIO

An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%

Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner

Racism row erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

Tree lighting, concert at Rockefeller Center lights up New York

U.S. STORIES

UNITED STATES-FRANCE — As Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron look to celebrate the longstanding U.S.-French relationship, both leaders also find themselves negotiating differences between Europe and America — some larger than others — on a range of thorny issues. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 490 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11:45 a.m. news conference.

ABORTION-POLITICS — Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided a roadmap for how to win future campaigns, Democrats and leaders of several organizations say. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with Warnock looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit from Barack Obama. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,000 words after 6:15 p.m. ET event.

HAWAII VOLCANO-UNSTOPPABLE LAVA — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. SENT: 730 words, photos, videos. With HAWAII VOLCANO — Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano.

