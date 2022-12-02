Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

WILD HOG WARFARE

NEW ORLEANS — Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. They’ve been wiped out in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2014 or 2015. And there are fewer in parts of the other 30. But in spite of more than $100 million in federal money, officials estimate there are still 6 million to 9 million hogs gone wild nationwide and in three U.S. territories, doing at least $2.5 billion a year in U.S. damages. Estimates in 2014 were 5 million hogs and $1.5 billion in damages. Experts say the bigger figures are due to better estimates, not increases. By Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL INVESTIGATION

RICHMOND, Va. — The former medical director of a Virginia hospital that serves vulnerable children has been charged with four felony sex crimes in connection with alleged acts of abuse that occurred at the facility. A local prosecutor made the announcement Friday. Court records indicate a grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Davidow last month. Davidow was the longtime medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. In a separate civil lawsuit, more than three dozen former female patients allege Davidow sexually abused them during physical exams. He has previously denied the allegations. An attorney for Davidow declined comment to The Associated Press. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 560 words.

UNITED STATES-NEW BOMBER

WASHINGTON — The United States’ newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified. The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year. By Tara Copp. SENT: 910 words, photos, audio.

SPORTS

BKC–ILLINOIS-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 22 Maryland, off to a fine start under new coach Kevin Willard, puts its unbeaten record on the line in its Big Ten opener against No. 16 Illinois. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m. ET.

BKC–MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE-LIBERTY

Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Liberty at Liberty Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–TOWSON-LIU

Towson plays LIU at Steinberg Wellness Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–WAKE FOREST-CLEMSON

Wake Forest plays Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–PITTSBURGH-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Pittsburgh plays North Carolina State at PNC Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CAMPBELL-EAST CAROLINA

Campbell plays East Carolina at Minges Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–APPALACHIAN STATE-CHARLOTTE

Appalachian State plays Charlotte at Dale F. Halton Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

HKN–INJURY PROBLEMS

A handful of NHL teams are dealing with significant injury issues in the first part of the season, few more so than the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. But with three different sets of expectations going into the year, those teams have also handled the adversity differently, with the Avalanche unsurprisingly enjoying the most success missing several regulars. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, file photos by 2 p.m. EST.

BKN–WIZARDS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The injury-riddled Hornets hope to get Terry Rozier back in the lineup when they host the Wizards in the first of two back-to-back games at home. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET

FBC–T25-ACC CHAMPIONSHIP COACHES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and North Carolina coach Mack Brown offer their final thoughts on Saturday night’s ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 500 words, photos by 6 p.m. EST.

FBN-PANTHERS-PRACTICE FACILITY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his real estate company are the focus of a criminal investigation to see if they misused any public money in their failed effort to build a practice facility for the NFL team. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 450 words, photos.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — President Joe Biden has said that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. The president’s direction came as the DNC rules committee gathered in Washington on Friday to vote on shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024. SENT: 940 words, photos. Developing.

BIDEN — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is heading north — to Massachusetts. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances at a Boston phonebank and fundraiser. SENT: 790 words, photo. SENT: 900 words, photos. Developing.

HAWAII-VOLCANO-HAWAIIAN-CULTURE — Glowing lava from the world’s largest volcano is a sight to behold, but for many Native Hawaiians, Mauna Loa’s eruption is a time to pray, make offerings and honor both the natural and spiritual worlds. An eruption of a volcano like Mauna Loa has a deep yet very personal cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

