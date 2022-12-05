Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

POWER OUTAGE VANDALISM

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were struck by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 35,400 customers Monday morning, down by several thousand from the peak of the outages. In response, officials had announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools are closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation but it appeared gates were breached at both sites. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 900 words, photos, video, audio.

VIRGINIA

SCHOOLS-SEX ASSAULTS

A special grand jury convened at the direction of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is faulting a northern Virginia school system for failing to take seriously warnings about the behavior of a student who was subsequently convicted of sexual assaults at two different high schools. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 550 words by 3:30 p.m..

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Opening statements are expected in the case of a former Harvard fencing coach and a wealthy Maryland businessman on trial on accusations that the coach accepted more than $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for helping the businessman get his two sons into the Ivy League school as recruited fencers. By Alanna Durkin Richer.

SPORTS

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKN–CLIPPERS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Clippers make a cross-country trip to face Terry Rozier and the Hornets, who have won three of their last five games. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson’s injury gives Baltimore’s struggling offense more to overcome, but the Ravens did beat Denver to stay atop the AFC North. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET.

VIDEO

Biden praises artists before Kennedy Center honors

Substation shooting knocks out power in NC county

Last Pearl Harbor survivors remember “Day of Infamy”

US Protest against China’s COVID measures

AUDIO

Airplane crash in Gulf of Mexico leaves 2 dead, 1 missing

Outages could last days after shootings at substations

U2, Knight, Grant among Kennedy Center Honorees

Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year

U.S. STORIES

OFFSHORE WIND AUCTION — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction for leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest — 43 companies from around the world. It marks America’s first foray into floating wind turbines; auctions so far have been for ones that are anchored to the seafloor. The need for energy that does not put more carbon into the atmosphere is increasing as climate change takes a toll. Environmentalists and tribes say they want to make sure the offshore and coastal development is done right. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,220 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA SENATE RACE — Raphael Warnock is the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, having broken the color barrier with a special election victory in January 2021. Now Warnock can add another distinction by winning a full six-year term in a Tuesday runoff. Standing in the way is another Black man, Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The two men have cut different paths and offer clearly opposing visions for the country, including on race and racism, despite their common upbringings in the wake of the civil rights movement and the guarantee of a historical first from their Senate matchup. Black voters in this Deep South state say the choice is stark. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, audio.

MINERS’ GRAVES-WEST VIRGINIA — The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder of the dangers of undoing mine safety regulations, currently under debate in the state Legislature. Evans says he worries about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws, himself included, were defeated in the Nov. 8 election. With Republicans gaining an even tighter grip on the Legislature, lawmakers are expected to make another run at further deregulating the agencies that monitor mine safety. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 1,450 words, photos, video.

SUPREME COURT GAY RIGHTS — Liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices are raising sharply conflicting questions in the latest clash of religion and gay rights to reach the high court. The lawyer for a Colorado woman who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples told the court Monday that the law shouldn’t make her. Two justices retorted that if she is allowed to discriminate in this way, what next for someone who says his religion forbids him to serve blacks, or Muslims or anyone else. Conservative justices questioned whether such comparisons were fair. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 750 words, photos.

