Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

POWER OUTAGE VANDALISM

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy says crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week. Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday that power should be restored throughout Moore County by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates. He also called for a thorough assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure. Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county, down from a peak of around 45,000, according to poweroutage.us. Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 470 words, photos, video.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-CAMPAIGN LAWSUIT

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court prepared for arguments Tuesday on whether it should block longer the enforcement of a North Carolina law cited while a local district attorney investigated a commercial run by state Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign in 2020. The Wake DA’s office had taken a key step in August toward seeking indictments when a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary injunction stopping any prosecution. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words.

IN BRIEF:

— INSURANCE DEPARTMENT-LONG — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2024-YOUNGKIN

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican revelation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But a year after Youngkin’s stunning win, some Republicans believe the shine of his national star is being tested. That’s even as Youngkin quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. Most of the midterm candidates Youngkin tried to help this fall were defeated. Major presidential donors see the former private-equity chief as simply one in a crowded class of would-be Trump alternatives. And the 55-year-old Youngkin has few major accomplishments to sell as he faces debates on guns and abortion at home. By Steve Peoples and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

MINORITY FARMERS-LAWSUIT

DES MOINES, Iowa — A class-action lawsuit says the federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now is moving forward with another effort to help farmers in financial distress and to pay farmers who the agency discriminated against. However, one of the plaintiffs says that the new programs don’t match the USDA’s earlier offer to pay off 120% of the debt of socially disadvantaged farmers. By Scott McFetridge. SENT: 900 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— WALMART MASS SHOOTING — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CONGRESS-GOLD MEDALS

WASHINGTON — Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress’ highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.” By Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, audio.

SUPREME COURT-ELECTIONS-EXPLAINER

A U.S. Supreme Court case involving North Carolina’s congressional districts could have ramifications for the way voting districts are drawn in other states. At issue in Wednesday’s arguments is whether state courts can strike down U.S. House maps passed by state lawmakers for violating state constitutions. North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders are asserting an “independent state legislature” theory — claiming the U.S. Constitution gives no role to state courts in federal election disputes. The outcome could affect similar lawsuits pending in state courts in Kentucky, New Mexico and Utah. It also could have implications in New York and Ohio, where state courts previously struck down U.S. House districts. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,140 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BKC–T25-TOP 25 THIS WEEK

Kevin Willard believed his new Maryland team would get off to a good start. But this has been a bit more than even Willard expected early in his tenure after a successful run at Seton Hall. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos by 4 a.m.

BKC–T25-IOWA-DUKE

NEW YORK — Iowa plays Duke in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. By Larry Fleisher. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 9:30 p.m.

BKC–UNC GREENSBORO-ARKANSAS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 9 Arkansas looks to extend its win streak to four games when the Razorbacks host UNC Greensboro. UPCOMING: 650 words, with photos. Game time 6 p.m. Central.

BKC–COASTAL CAROLINA-WOFFORD

Coastal Carolina plays Wofford at Benjamin Johnson Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–EAST CAROLINA-UNC WILMINGTON

East Carolina plays UNC Wilmington at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MARYLAND-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. – No. 13 Maryland seeks to remain unbeaten under first-year coach Kevin Willard as the Terrapins visit Wisconsin, who are coming off an overtime road victory over Marquette. By Jim Hoehn. UPCOMING: 600 words, with photos. The game starts at 8 p.m. Central.

BKC–COPPIN STATE-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Coppin State plays North Carolina State at PNC Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–JAMES MADISON-VIRGINIA

James Madison plays Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE-GEORGE MASON

Maryland-Eastern Shore plays George Mason at EagleBank Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–HIGH POINT-FURMAN

High Point plays Furman at Timmons Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-MARQUETTE

North Carolina Central plays Marquette at Fiserv Forum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBC–AP ALL-ACC

The Associated Press will announce its All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2022 season. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 300 words and photos plus agate by 1 p.m. EST.

HKN–HURRICANES-DUCKS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a four-game winning streak as they continue their road trip against the Anaheim Ducks, who are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m. ET

____

LOCALIZATION:

MARRIAGE RIGHTS-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote soon to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions, even if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses a 2015 ruling that legalized gay marriage nationwide. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

Warnock, Walker make final push

50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo moonshot

Spectacular lava flows draw spectators and cameras

Spotlight on NFTs and Web3 during Miami art week

____

AUDIO

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Colorado gay club shooting suspect set to return to court

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. The runoff has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. By Bill Barrow and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

BIDEN-ABORTION RIGHTS — The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women. But those efforts are bumping up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. By Amanda Seitz and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

REAL ID-DEADLINE – The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced Monday that it was pushed back two years, to May 7, 2025. Developing.

____

_____________________

_____________________

