Greene scores 25, leads UAPB over Arkansas Baptist 59-41

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:57 pm
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB’s 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday.

Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Buffaloes (0-2) were led by Brandon Williams, who recorded 16 points. Antonio Howard added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

