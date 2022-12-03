Greene scores 25, leads UAPB over Arkansas Baptist 59-41

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB’s 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday. Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Buffaloes (0-2) were led by Brandon Williams, who recorded 16 points. Antonio Howard added 12 points. ___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

