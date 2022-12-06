Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Griffin puts up 23, Tennessee State downs Boyce 103-49

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Boyce 103-49 on Tuesday night.

Griffin finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (5-4). David Acosta scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Anglin was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Brody Madeira finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs....

READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Boyce 103-49 on Tuesday night.

Griffin finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (5-4). David Acosta scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Anglin was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Brody Madeira finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories