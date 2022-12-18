Trending:
Haase scores 19 as Southern Miss turns back McNeese 86-67

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 5:57 pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Felipe Haase’s 19 points helped Southern Mississippi defeat McNeese 86-67 on Sunday.

Haase made 4 of 8 from 3-point range for the Golden Eagles (11-1), who have won three straight. DeAndre Pinckney scored 18 points with nine rebounds. Mo Arnold scored 14.

Zach Scott led the Cowboys (4-9) with 21 points and four steals. Trae English added 14 points and three steals. Ty McMillan had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

