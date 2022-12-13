Trending:
Harmon scores 19 as Utah Valley beats SAGU American Indian

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 10:52 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 19 points and Utah Valley beat SAGU American Indian 100-54 on Tuesday night.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Wolverines (7-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds and three blocks. Tim Fuller recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Micah...

Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Wilkerson added 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

